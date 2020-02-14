Law enforcement competes in annual relay race event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a battle of the badges at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue, Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff Department and Rio Rancho departments took to the track on Friday. They raced in an annual four by 20 indoor relay race.

An APD cadet team took first place finishing just ahead of BCSO. BCSO says it was a fun, friendly competition.

“It was fun being able to come out here and have a nice little competition, especially me to throw in the spikes again, it was a lot of fun,” said Deputy Mustafa Mudada.

Each department says they are excited to come back next year but plan to train a little harder to prepare.