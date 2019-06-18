95-year-old Albuquerque woman goes on hunger strike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 95-year-old Albuquerque woman is on a hunger strike to raise awareness for starving children.

Sally Alice Thompson says U.S. sanctions imposed on countries like Cuba and Iran are causing children there to go hungry. She’s asking other Americans to help them by calling for an end to those sanctions.

KRQE News 13 asked her if she’s worried about her health. She answered, “No.”

“I’m almost 96. I’m not going to live a hell of a lot longer anyway, so what difference does it make? The children’s lives that are being cut short are what I worry about, not my own health,” Thompson said.

Tuesday marks the third day of Thompson’s hunger strike. It’s unclear how long she plans to continue.