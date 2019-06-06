911 calls released from night UNM baseball player was killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - For the first time, the community is hearing the emotional 911 calls just moments after UNM baseball player Jackson Weller was shot and killed. The murder left friends and witnesses scrambling for help in an effort to try to save his life.

Dispatchers took call after call following a shooting outside a Nob Hill bar last month. Police say Jackson Weller got into a fight with a group of people. Sometime later, police say Darian Bashir walked up and shot him.

Coach Ray Birmingham and the Athletic Director say Weller was on a first date that night and at some point was forced to defend that woman he was with. As Weller laid on the ground, people nearby pleaded with dispatchers to send help immediately.

Other witnesses called in about the suspect, saying a man pulled out a gun on Weller, shot him, and then fled in a car.

In the midst of all the chaos, one of Weller's friends stayed on the line with dispatchers doing all he could to help him until paramedics arrived.

Police arrested Bashir about a week after the shooting. They still haven't said if or how he's connected to the group Weller got into an argument with earlier in the night.

Related Coverage: