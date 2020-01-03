911 calls: Neighbors describe shooting that killed Albuquerque teen to dispatchers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released 911 calls paint a picture of what happened the night a 17-year-old Sandia High School student was killed at a homecoming after-party.

It was a phone call of panicked neighbors hearing gunshots in their usually quiet neighborhood.

Caller: “I heard at least 20 shots.”

It was a chaotic scene on the night of September 29.

Caller: “I just saw a bunch of kids running down the street as well, scared.”

Police say 17-year-old Sean Markey was murdered by a stray bullet outside a party at a house near Eubank and Montgomery.

Caller: “They’re not the same weapons. They’re two different weapons.”

Izaiah Garcia has been arrested in connection with Markey’s death, and many neighbors who live close to the house say they believe Garcia wasn’t alone.

Caller: “It was different guns, too. Different people shooting at the same time.”

Shortly after shots were fired, a woman who lives close to where the shooting happened told dispatchers what she saw.

Caller: “Now there’s a kid running outside of the house. There’s another kid running outside of the house, running into the Xterra. I’m sure they’re terrified.”

Ultimately, when officers got to the scene, all the teens had already disappeared into the night and Markey was already on his way to the hospital.

Caller: “I know there was a party across the street. They just turned off their inside lights.”

Police believe Izaiah Garcia was shooting at someone he was feuding with when a stray bullet hit Markey down the block. Police also think Garcia may also be the one who shot and killed Cayla Campos in a park in the Heights a month after the Markey murder.

He has not been charged in that case.

