911 calls: Drivers describe scene of deadly wrong-way I-40 crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a deadly wrong-way crash last month that stopped traffic on I-40 for hours. Now, newly-released 911 calls give us an idea of what drivers saw leading up to the deadly crash.

It was an early Monday morning back in May. Albuquerque Police say it started on I-40 eastbound at Coors, just before 1:00 a.m. “There’s three vehicles and a semi-truck involved,” said a caller.

One of those vehicles was a black Camaro. Police say that car was going the wrong way on I-40 when it crashed head-on into a semi-truck that was going west. “I thought I saw headlights coming in the opposite direction, like on the wrong side of the road. Then all of a sudden I saw all this like crashing and sparks flying everywhere,” said another caller.

Drivers who saw what happened, quickly called 911. “I saw headlights and I was like what the f***? Then all of a sudden I saw this semi crashing into the wall after,” said a driver.

Dispatchers quickly realized all the calls were beginning to connect. “We had a wrong way driver that was speeding at a really high rate of speed. Three vehicles and a semi,” said dispatch.

One of those callers was the driver of the semi-truck who, luckily, did not get hurt in the crash. The driver told dispatch that the driver of the Camaro was going the wrong way and hit his truck on the side.

As for the driver of the Camaro, callers were clearly concerned. “One of the cars is badly totaled. There’s no way that no one is injured there,” said a driver. Police say the driver did not survive.

KRQE News 13 called Albuquerque Police to ask if they have the identiy of the man and whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. We have not heard back.

