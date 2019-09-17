911 callers describe moments before deadly officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released audio recordings reveal the frantic moments before a deadly officer-involved shooting.

“I’m driving too, and he’s waving a gun around and he’s talking to himself. But he has a gun and he’s waving it around,” a 911 caller said.

The Albuquerque Police Department says that man was at the bus stop in front of the Eubank Walmart last month.

Officers shot and killed him after what they’ve only said was a confrontation. It’s still unclear if the gun he had was a real one, but callers say he wasn’t acting normal.

“He’s wearing a white t-shirt, young guy, acting kind of crazy, and he’s drinking a beer. He’s acting like he’s bipolar or something,” a 911 caller said.

Police have yet to identify the man. KRQE News 13 reached out for APD for an update, but have not heard back.