911 callers describe driver doing donuts, blocking intersections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man did donuts in the busy intersection of Central and San Mateo, then did the same thing up at Lomas and San Mateo, gun in hand, according to witnesses.

All the while, drivers were calling 911 in fear and disbelief.

Operator: “911 Emergency?”

Caller: “Hi. I’m on San Mateo and Central right now, and someone in a blue car is doing donuts. “

Call after call, 911 dispatch was being flooded with reports of close calls with a driver at Central and San Mateo, and then a half-mile away at San Mateo and Lomas.

Caller: “This car out of like, nowhere, starts doing donuts. “

Caller: “He almost hit me and I have a 3-month-old with me and I’m looking back now and he’s still doing it.”

Caller: “Driving very erratically and then the car headed down Lomas. I just think somebody better be on the lookout for this crazy person.”

Last month, drivers watched the chaos unfold as 23-year-old Isaiah Debaca held up traffic in a dark blue Subaru.

Caller: “Oh, he has a gun, he has a gun.”

Operator: “What is he doing?”

Caller: “He’s on top of his car with a gun.”

More details came in with each call.

Caller: “He kept putting it to his head, threatening anybody, and like I said, doing donuts in the entire intersection. “

Police say Debaca had been driving in circles, blocking intersections for a few minutes at a time and holding up rush-hour traffic.

Caller: “He must be doing it at every light. Just to show off or something.”

Some callers couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Caller: “He almost hit a bus.”

Operator: “Wow. “

Caller: “Yeah.”

One woman was on the line as police arrived on scene.

Operator: “Is there a police officer with him?”

Caller: “He has a police vest. He just shot him. “

The calls continued after police arrived, to report what they’d seen.

Caller: “Hi. I was watching the newscast on Channel 13.”

Operator: “Yes, ma’am…”

Caller: “Of that guy that was doing donuts…”

Others were just thankful, innocent people weren’t hurt.

Caller: “I was waiting for him to start pointing at cars and start shooting. “

Operator: “Well, I’m glad he didn’t and I’m glad you’re safe.”

Debaca wasn’t seriously injured in the police shooting. He’s expected in court on Friday for a hearing.

It’s still a mystery why he did what he did. He has no prior criminal history in New Mexico.