ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were attacked and robbed on the University of New Mexico’s (UNM) campus Sunday morning, officials said. The attacks reportedly happened in the early hours of the day.

UNM sent out an alert early Sunday morning that said six men and three women, all in their 20s, were attacked and robbed near the Student Residence Center (SRC) around 2:45 a.m.

The SRC is a student housing apartment complex near Johnson Recreation Center. Officials gave no word on any injuries or what was stolen.

KRQE reached out to UNM police and UNM officials, but they have not released any other details, including if they had any suspects.