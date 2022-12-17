ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands braved the cold temperatures on Saturday for a special shopping experience. Humble Coffee hosted its 8th annual Humble Holiday Market.

The coffee shop off Lomas put on the holiday market with more than a hundred local vendors selling everything from candles to jewelry to leather goods.

People also got to enjoy music, food trucks, and Santa Clause also made an appearance.

Humble Coffee has been putting on the market since 2014.

“It’s really about bringing the community together and recognizing all the wonderful artists and artisans that we have across New Mexico, and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” said Humble Coffee owner Mark Baker.

It was $5 to enter the market; some of the proceeds went to two nonprofits that help community members struggling with housing.