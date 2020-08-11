8th Annual New Mexico Kids Count Conference goes virtual due to pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is again ranked 50th in the nation in child well-being, according to the National Kids Count program. This is the third straight year that New Mexico is ranked last. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead of the all-day in-person conference, the New Mexico Kids Count Conference will be a series of three 90-minute virtual events.

The first event, titled “Status of Child Well-Being in New Mexico & KIDS COUNT Data Book Release,” focuses on the recent release of the national Kids Count Data Book, which again ranked New Mexico 50th in the nation for child well-being. The first 90-minute virtual series will be on Tuesday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.

The second event, “Family Economic Security & State Economic Stability and Recovery,” will focus on why continued investments in programs like education and Medicaid are the best path forward for improving our post-coronavirus economic recovery. The second event is Tuesday, October 13, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., via Zoom.

The third event, “Cradle-to-Career Education in the time of COVID-19 and Recession,” will focus on and lift up the work of education advocates in New Mexico. The third event is Thursday, December 3, 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m., via Zoom.

Tickets are $25 for one event, or you can register for all three for $70. Information about the 8th annual New Mexico Kids Count Conference can be found at http://www.nmvoices.org/kcc