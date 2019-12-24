80-year-old says it’s his last year for popular Christmas display

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a sight you have to see to believe. A home on Albuquerque’s westside, decorated from top to bottom in Christmas lights.

But this is the last year for the festive display. The man who has been bringing joy to people for more than a decade says it’s time to hang up the lights.

“I don’t do it for competition. I did it for the neighborhood, and I really mean that,” Davis Plourde said.

From hundreds of twinkling lights to dozens of carefully placed snowmen, this spectacle is a labor of love. Davis Plourde has been putting up his Christmas display for the last 14 years in Ventana Ranch.

He starts setting up on November 1, and it takes weeks to finish. “After Thanksgiving I turn them on, but I will not turn them on before,” Plourde said.

Nearly every inch of the house is covered. “The more lighting, the more brightness you get, and the more smiles,” he said.

Those smiles are what keeps him going. “I’ve always been a giver and this is the only thing the wife and I can give, is this here… yeah,” Plourde said.

But he will be the first to tell you, he’s not getting any younger. “I’m 80 years old. My mind wants to think 25, but my body says you can’t do it anymore,” Plourde said.

So, he’s decided to make this, the last year. “This year I almost fell off the ladder, I lost my balance.”

Neighbors say it’s sad to see it go. “All the kids get out of their car to take pictures and talk to him, and he’s just such a sweet person, we will miss it,” said Caroline Castillo.

As people travel from near and far, Plourde says it’s those smiles he’ll miss the most. “When I see kids smile, and their eyes get so big… what more can you ask for?” Plourde said.

Plourde keeps his display up until January 1. He says he plans to sell all the decorations.