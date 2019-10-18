Live Now
8-year-old cancer survivor receives special gift

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An 8-year-old Los Lunas girl who recently beat Leukemia received a special gift Thursday.

Back in August, KRQE News 13 introduced viewers to Auriana Martin when she rang the bell signaling she was cancer-free. Thursday, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Burlington Stores surprised her with a $150 shopping spree.

It’s all part of a nationwide initiative to bring smiles and confidence to childhood cancer survivors heading back to school. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has a long-standing partnership with Burlington, raising more than $37 million to date.

