77 years later, fallen Navy radioman to be laid to rest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque woman will finally get the chance to say goodbye to her uncle this weekend, 77 years after he was killed in Pearl Harbor. 

Last year, KRQE News 13 reported on Racheli Bauer and her husband, Don. Bauer's uncle, 19-year-old radioman Dante Sylvester Tini was killed on board the U.S.S. Oklahoma.

His remains were marked as missing until late last year. Through new DNA testing, the government was finally able to identify Tini's remains using Bauer's DNA. 

This weekend, Tini will be buried during a full Navy funeral in Virginia, Minnesota. 

