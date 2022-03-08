ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At 71 years old, a local woman decided it was time for a new adventure. Happiness, and joy, are what Irene Ballard was looking for following the death of her husband, a Vietnam War veteran who died after lifelong complications from exposure to agent orange.

“It’s traumatic when you lose your soulmate, your best friend, your business partner, and my best friend ever all in one,” Ballard said.

Her husband’s health problems fueled her passion for health and wellness. His passing inspired her to go back to school and make a new career out of it. “I can still hear his voice, ‘persevere, persevere, persevere.’ and that started my new journey, my second career,” Ballard said.

She got a scholarship from Veterans Affairs and enrolled in several exercise science courses at CNM. “That started my journey and I am now a yoga instructor, an aerobics instructor, a personal fitness trainer,” Ballard said.

Her love of fitness helped Ballard find her footing again. Now, she’s excited to help many others live more active, happier lives for a long time to come. “My goal is to be 101 years old, God willing, and be the oldest yoga teacher and fitness trainer and health coach,” Ballard said.

Ballard is set to graduate from CNM this year and will then launch her own coaching business.