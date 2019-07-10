7-year-old soccer reporter taking New Mexico United by storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of New Mexico United‘s youngest fans, a young girl, is on a mission to bring the team’s latest news from the sidelines to the crowd. The aspiring reporter is there at every press conference, covering the United beat. She may be 7, but Daelynn Johnson is serious about a couple of things — her “job” and her love for our soccer team.

“I like it because of the players,” said Daelynn. “I like it because of my friends there.”

The team caught Daelynn’s attention when her family, season ticket holders, met the team and coaches before the season. That’s where her mom says the love for the team started.

“Met the players and the staff back in September, October. She just sort of attached like a koala on a eucalyptus to a lot of them,” said Rachel Johnson, Daelynn’s mom. “She just literally fell in love with them and they’re all really good people and really sweet to her.”

With a passion for the team fueling her, Daelynn grabbed her pencils and paper and got to work.

“The opportunity came up. It was just going to be a one-time thing with Somos Unidos News,” said Rachel. “She was going to do an article and when we all started talking about it, she was so interested in it.”

Daelynn penned an article for the fan and community-produced newspaper, including her first interview with Toni Soler. But then, she kept going — from the sidelines to press conferences.

“I was nervous at first but when they came in, I didn’t seem nervous at all,” said Daelynn.

Rachel says she was shy around the team at first. Now, she says she’s seen her confidence bloom since those early days.

“Now, she’s all business,” said Rachel. “She goes in with her questions and her clipboard and she’s, ‘alright, let’s do this.'”

It can be hard work for a young student, but it’s not stopping her. Her mom says she’s driven to keep going.

“It really clicked with her,” said Rachel. “When we were leaving, she said, ‘this working for a living business is really hard but I want to keep doing it.'”

The Johnson family says the team’s players and coaches have returned the support and are some of the biggest fans of this pint-sized soccer reporter, with no doubt of her bright future ahead. Even the team’s coach, ‘The Boss’ Troy Lesesne, reads her articles and is proud of the work she’s doing.

“Maybe he was proud of me and he said, ‘there is no maybe.’ He was proud of me,” said Daelynn.

When asked if she sees reporting as a future career, Daelynn says while she’s thinking of it, she also thinks she may want to be a nurse like her mom.

Rachel will be in Minneapolis Wednesday for the big game with Minnesota United, but Daelynn will stay tuned from home. The U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal game between the two teams will kick off at 6 p.m. MST.

She may only be 7, but this pint-sized soccer reporter is taking over the hearts of @NewMexicoUTD players, coaches and fans. This morning on @krqe, meet Daelynn Johnson and what fuels her to report — from the sidelines to press conferences #KRQEmornings pic.twitter.com/I26wYS34MX — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) July 10, 2019