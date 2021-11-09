7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A child is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening. It happened on Lead Avenue near Carlisle Boulevard.
The Albuquerque Police Department says the 7-year-old boy was on the sidewalk and then darted into traffic where he was hit. He was taken to UNM Hospital where he is in critical condition. No other information was provided.