$7.5 million available for small business grants

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The woman is a waitress in an apron, the owner of the cafe stands at the door with a sign Open waiting for customers. Small business concept, cafes and restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is once again offering one-time grants to small businesses using money from the American Rescue Plan. Seven-point-five million dollars will be given out with $10,000 given for each grant through six different sectors of business.

Story continues below:

Eligible businesses must have less than 50 employees and be located within the city. Businesses can start applying August 4 and all grants will be funded by October 1. More information can be found on the City of Albuquerque’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES