$7.5 million available for small business grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is once again offering one-time grants to small businesses using money from the American Rescue Plan. Seven-point-five million dollars will be given out with $10,000 given for each grant through six different sectors of business.
Story continues below:
- Vaccine: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly
- Crime: 2021 sees 73 homicides in Albuquerque, so far
- KRQE Espanol: Jueves 30 de Julio 2021
- Investigation: ‘Lawmakers, not lawbreakers’: Rep. Stapleton’s legislative investigation process
Eligible businesses must have less than 50 employees and be located within the city. Businesses can start applying August 4 and all grants will be funded by October 1. More information can be found on the City of Albuquerque’s website.