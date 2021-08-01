$7.5 million available for small business grants

The woman is a waitress in an apron, the owner of the cafe stands at the door with a sign Open waiting for customers. Small business concept, cafes and restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is once again offering one-time grants to small businesses using money from the American Rescue Plan. Seven-point-five million dollars will be given out with $10,000 given for each grant through six different sectors of business.

Eligible businesses must have less than 50 employees and be located within the city. Businesses can start applying August 4 and all grants will be funded by October 1. More information can be found on the City of Albuquerque’s website.