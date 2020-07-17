6th Annual 5K and RUDI Kids K virtual superhero run benefitting UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Support research to assist in the cure for cancer by participating in the 6th annual RUDI and Kids’ K race. This year’s virtual run is superhero-themed.

President of the RUDI Foundation Matthew Duran discuses the race, the cause it supports, and how you and the family can participate this year. All registration fees from this virtual fun run are donated to the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Individual registration costs $45 for the 5K while the Kids K costs $35. Registration will increase by $10 for both races after August 14. You can wear your favorite superhero shirt or costume.

Participants have from September 26 to October 3 to run and submit your times and photos of you in your superhero costume to qualify for the timed race medals and the superhero costume contest. You can submit all races and pictures to rudifoundation@gmail.com.

Register for the race online where you can sign up as an individual or a team with a maximum team size of 10. Enter the discount code “SUPERHERO” until August 14 to checkout for 5% off all registrations and extra shirts purchased.