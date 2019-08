ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County isn’t the only one tackling the opioid crisis.

The Health and Human Services Department has awarded more than $6 million to agencies doing work in their communities. Fifteen health centers across the state will get a piece, using the money toward treatment, prevention, and recovery.

New Mexico State University will also get a significant chuck to help enhance community-based training for students going into the behavioral health field.