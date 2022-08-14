ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – community members brought gifts Saturday for kids in the hospital to remember the life of Elijah Dimas. This is the fifth year the Dimas family has hosted the toy drive in remembrance of 10-year-old Elijah who died from Ewing Sarcoma, a type of cancer, two weeks short of his 11th birthday.

Elijah’s family says he always wanted to bring a smile to kids at the hospital and found a way to give back while undergoing treatment. “Even throughout his treatment, he loved giving back to other sick kids at the hospital,” says Anthony Dimas, Elijah’s father. “He bought a couple little treasure chests to stick at the hospital, he’d fill them up with toys from his own allowance, so we got the idea from that. Okay, we’ll do a birthday party for him but all the toys we collect, we’ll donate to other kids; still bring happiness to other kids in New Mexico.”

The family says they received more than 800 gifts ahead of the event and believe they passed last year’s total of 1,409.