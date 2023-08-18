ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. In order to make those wishes come true for those in our state-the organization is raising money by holding the annual Camaro Club of New Mexico Car Show.

Hoping to raise a record-breaking amount for Make-A-Wish New Mexico this year, the Camaro Club of New Mexico invites the entire community to join them Sunday, August 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. This yearly tradition is a fun way to check out cool rides and make a big impact for Make-A-Wish New Mexico. The Car Show will be an afternoon of fun with music, food trucks, and awards.

For more information visit wish.org/nm.