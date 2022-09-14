ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating 25 years of flavorful New Mexican foods. 505 Southwestern is known as the country’s leading Hatch Valley and flame-roasted green chile brand.

They are hosting a major event to celebrate its milestone. The event will be at Tin Can Alley on September 15 at 6:30 P.M. Celebrity Chef Aaron May and even the world’s largest chile roaster will be there. Best of all the attendees will get to grab some chile from the roaster. Tickets to see Aaron May are $25. Individuals will also be able to enjoy some music, a recipe contest, and more. To learn more, visit https://www.505southwestern.com/.