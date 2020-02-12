Breaking News
50 years of Sesame Street: The New Mexico visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You may not know it, but Sesame Street has a deep, old connection with New Mexico.

Sesame Street did an eight-part series in New Mexico back in 1975, which was season eight of the show. The show’s premise was Luis had grandparents near Santa Fe and they were building a new house on their ranch.

Of course, he brought Big Bird and Oscar The Grouch with him so they could learn about New Mexico’s culture. Oscar was miserable because New Mexico was too clean and quiet. He also learned to stay out of a hot horno.

