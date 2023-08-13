ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating the death of a child. They are also asking the public to turn in any information related to the incident.

On Sunday morning around 6 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Paseo del Canto Drive SW for a shooting report. At the scene, they located a 5-year-old. The child is deceased.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you’re asked to report it to the police.

Authorities said this is a tragic event for the community and officers involved.