5-year-old rock climber in Albuquerque gets sponsorship deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque girl isn't letting her age or her size stop her from reaching new heights. She's only 5 years old and has already mastered rock climbing, impressing everyone, including those who've done it for years. "Rock climbing is very easy for me. So, I started to do it and I fall in love with it," said Tess Holmes.

She's only been rock climbing for about a year, but her family says it didn't take long for her to get the hang of it. "It was amazing. She climbed on our first time all the way up to the top of the rock climbing wall," said Jayme Holmes, Tess' dad.

Soon after, Tess' talent caught the attention of Albuquerque IT company "I-Happen," which is now sponsoring her lessons and paying for her equipment. "They just saw her and couldn't believe how great she has, she has great hand-eye coordination," said Holmes.

Teachers at Stone Age say some of their youngest members can surprise you. "It's really funny to see them come in and do the stuff that seems so hard for a lot of adults and absolutely crush it," said Alyssa Gammon, the Youth Programs Coordinator at Stone Age.

Tess says she's in this for the long haul. "For like my whole entire life," said Tess. Now, she's gearing up for harder climbs and serious competitions. "I'm not scared going for it," said Tess.

Tess is also starting her own YouTube channel. For more information on summer classes at Stone Age, click here.