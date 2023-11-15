ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From immunity to facing a murder charge, Julian Prieb is now looking at a possible trial in connection to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old Albuquerque Academy student last year.

In court Wednesday, the state argued that Julian Prieb, the fourth man being charged with the shooting death of 18-year-old Jada Gonzales in December 2022 has had an ongoing problem with firearms. The state said that video evidence of Prieb firing a pistol shows continuing dangerous behavior, even after Gonzales’ death. Snapchat video from Prieb’s phone shows him pulling a gun into frame and shooting over a dozen times into a car.

A second video from that same shooting has commentary from Prieb explaining to a friend what he’d done.

Friend: “I’m gonna send to a friend”.

Prieb: “Send to a friend then look at this fool”.

After these videos were played the judge scolded Prieb, who was accused of reacting to the video evidence and talking to people in the Metropolitan Detention Center about it during the hearing. “This isn’t a football game. You need to maintain the decorum and professionalism required of this setting,” said Judge David Murphy.

Attorneys described at least five more videos where Prieb is accused of either showing off firearms or shooting them while recording. “What that video depicts your honor is again, the defendant’s face is clearly in this video and he’s driving a vehicle, points his gun out of the vehicle’s window, and fires a shot,” said Rebekah Reyes, Prosecutor, Bernalillo County DA’s Office.

The defense tried to argue the videos don’t prove the charges Prieb is facing. He is accused of being in a car during the shooting that killed Jada Gonzales. “If everyone around his age that was around somebody doing something stupid and illegal was before this court we would be bombarded,” said Prieb’s attorney, Stefanie Gonzales Gulley.

“All he cares about is apparently making himself look cool which he thinks he can do by randomly firing guns into neighborhoods and into vehicles,” said Reyes.

Judge David Murphy ordered Prieb to be held in jail through trial. He’s facing first-degree murder and other charges.