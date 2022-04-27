ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Storehouse New Mexico received 4,960 pounds of apples today thanks to a donation from Albertsons. “We know that there are those out there in need and try to give back to the community to serve those who have helped us so much in the past,” said James Harmon, produce supervisor.
Storehouse New Mexico provides food to about 40,000 people a year, regardless of their income. Many have jobs but find themselves struggling to get fresh fruits and vegetables. Storehouse is always looking for donations, they say they do take donations from people’s home gardens as well.