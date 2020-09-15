4 Bernalillo County community centers offering all-day child care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County is opening four of its community centers and offering all-day care for school-aged children.

According to a news release, the Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department will provide a safe environment for kids to log-on and access schoolwork. They will also provide breakfast, lunch and possibly dinner at the centers.

The all-day childcare programs start Monday, Sept. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It also costs $60 per week. Parents should call the center by Friday, Sept. 18 about availability.

Westside Community Center – 505-314-0176 1250 Isleta Blvd. SW 87105

– 505-314-0176 Paradise Hills Community Center – 505-314-0245 5901 Paradise Hills Blvd. NW 87114

– 505-314-0245 Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center – 505-468-7800 9800 4th St. NW 87114

– 505-468-7800 Los Vecinos Communtiy Center – 505-314-0240 478 ½ Old Hwy. 66, Tijeras NM, 87059

– 505-314-0240

A minimum of 15 registered participants is needed for each location to host all-day care. Also, if numbers at any location are below 15, programs will be combined at one location.