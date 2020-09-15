4 Bernalillo County community centers offering all-day child care

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County is opening four of its community centers and offering all-day care for school-aged children.

According to a news release, the Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department will provide a safe environment for kids to log-on and access schoolwork. They will also provide breakfast, lunch and possibly dinner at the centers.

The all-day childcare programs start Monday, Sept. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It also costs $60 per week. Parents should call the center by Friday, Sept. 18 about availability.

  • Westside Community Center – 505-314-0176
    • 1250 Isleta Blvd. SW 87105
  • Paradise Hills Community Center – 505-314-0245
    • 5901 Paradise Hills Blvd. NW 87114
  • Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center – 505-468-7800
    • 9800 4th St. NW 87114
  • Los Vecinos Communtiy Center – 505-314-0240
    • 478 ½ Old Hwy. 66, Tijeras NM, 87059

A minimum of 15 registered participants is needed for each location to host all-day care. Also, if numbers at any location are below 15, programs will be combined at one location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss