One of Albuquerque’s 4th of July celebrations has residents concerned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are teaming up to put on fireworks displays in each quadrant of the city to encourage residents to avoid congregating in any one area. The idea is for residents to watch the fireworks from home.

The four displays will launch from the Ladera Golf Course, North Domingo Baca Park, the Los Altos Golf Course, and Tom Tenorio Park. The sites will be closed to the public in the hours leading up to the display.

There has been concern that Los Altos is right next to the City’s animal shelter and many fear that will spook the animals. KRQE News 13 is reaching out to the city about this and will have more information during Monday’s 4 p.m. newscast.