ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re looking for adult or family fun, Albuquerque Museum has it all with its ‘3rd Thursday Event.’ It features live music and performances, hands-on art activities for kids and adults, food, and adult drink specials. This month’s event features a variety of music from cumbia, salsa and reggae musician Micky Cruz.

This month’s musician Micky Cruz will be featured in the 32nd annual Music under the Stars. The 3rd Thursday is Albuquerque Museum’s free after-hours programming that is offered on the third Thursday of every month from 6-8 p.m. Visitors can make their own artwork inspired by the exhibitions, do yoga in the galleries with Bliss in the City, and take an exhibition tour with a Museum Docent. For more information, visit cabq.gov.