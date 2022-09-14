ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those looking to experience art history or just learn more about Albuquerque’s premier cultural institution, you might want to visit the Albuquerque Museum. They have world-class exhibits, educational classes, and more.

The museum is getting ready to host its ‘3rd Thursday’ event. Attendees can visit the Albuquerque Museum for free after hours but only on the third Thursday of every month from 5 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. The event will feature live music, hands-on art exhibits, and gallery exhibits.

The theme for this month focuses on the exhibit “Wit, Humor, & Satire,” and includes activities like a comedy performance with Host Jessica Osbourne and Comedians Dawn Schary and Rusty Rutherford, and music from jazz vocalist Ty Cooper. To learn more, visit https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum.

Events: