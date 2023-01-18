ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is hosting its “3rd Thursday” event Thursday, January 19. The event takes place on the third Thursday of every month and is free for all to attend.

This month’s event focuses on current historic and contemporary landscape exhibitions at the museum. There will also be artwork inspired by the landscapes of New Mexico artist Paula Wilson. Art from Alvarado Elementary school worked with Paula Wilson to create some work based on the Yucca plant which is the New Mexicos state plant will also be there.

3rd Thursday runs from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque Museum. The event features live music and performances, activities for kids and adults, food and adult drinks, open exhibits, and more. The event also features artwork from local artists, free yoga classes, and a performance from a local band, Entourage Jazz.

For more information on the 3rd Thursday and info on the Albuquerque Museum, you can visit the museum’s website or Facebook page.