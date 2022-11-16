ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those looking to experience art history or just learn more about Albuquerque’s premier cultural institution, you might want to visit the Albuquerque Museum.

The ‘3rd Thursday’ event‘ at the Albuquerque Museum will display “Between Two Worlds,” the Photography of Lee Marmon. This exhibit has something for the entire family to enjoy.

Featuring live music and performances, hands-on art activities, gallery exhibits, food, drink specials, and so much more. This month’s event features music from black native sister duo Lindy Vision, a performance by the Pueblo Enchantment Dancers. This month attendees get to create a black and white photo collage inspired by the exhibition “Between two Worlds.”

The event is always a free event and starts from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum.



