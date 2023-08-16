ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re looking for adult or family fun, Albuquerque Museum has it all with its 3rd Thursday Event. This month’s event will feature a classical chamber music concert with Chatter at 6 p.m. Visitors can make their own artwork, yoga, and tour of the museum.

This event is free and it has activities that the whole family can enjoy.

Activities:

5-8:30 p.m. with viewing the museum’s current exhibitions

5:30 – 8:p.m. Create your own work of art inspired by local artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith

6-7 p.m. Chatter will perform Old Songs by Albuquerque’s own Pulitzer

6:30-7:30 p.m. Yoga with Bliss in the City in the Museum’s only in Albuquerque exhibition

6:45-7:30 p.m. Take a guided tour with a Museum Docent

For more information, visit cabq.gov.