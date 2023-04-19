ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 3rd Thursday is back at the Albuquerque Museum in April with “Live After 5,” which includes free admission, music and special programs.

From 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday April 20, guests can celebrate National Jazz Appreciation month with a live performance. In addition to the live performance, people can participate in an art activity by creating jazz-inspired collage with bright colors and patterned paper. A guided museum exhibition tour is also available and yoga with YogaZo.

For more information visit cabq.gov.