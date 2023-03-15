ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A night of fun for all to enjoy. Once a month the Albuquerque Museum presents “3rd Thursday” a free event featuring live music and performances, hands-on art activities, gallery exhibits, food, drinks and so much more.

This month’s event features a screening of Danny Lyon’s non-fiction film SNCC, ‘Journey West.’ With a follow-up discussion with journalist and activist Darryl Lorenzo Wellington. Also, author Joline Gutierrez Krueger will discuss and sign her book “City at the Crossroads. Visitors can make their own artwork inspired by the exhibitions, do yoga in the galleries with YogaZo, and take an exhibition tour with a Museum Docent.

For more information visit cabq.gov.