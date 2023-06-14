ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re looking for adult or family fun, Albuquerque Museum has it all with its ‘3rd Thursday Event.’ It features live music and performances, hands-on art activities for kids and adults, and food and adult drink specials. This month’s event features the National Dance Institute of New Mexico performing an original dance inspired by Marietta Patricia Leis’ “The Silent Road.”

Dancers from NDI New Mexico perform an original piece inspired by artist Marietta Patricia Leis’ The Silent Road (currently installed in the Museum Lobby). The artist will be on hand to introduce the performance, and there will be a slideshow of images of the work at various stages running throughout the evening. Visitors can make their own artwork inspired by Marietta Patricia do yoga in the galleries with Bliss in the City, and take an exhibition tour with a Museum Docent. For more information, visit cabq.gov.







