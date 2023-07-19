ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a local seeking to be immersed in art or history, or a visitor wanting to experience the city’s premier cultural institution, you’ll want to visit the Albuquerque Museum. They’re presenting their ‘3rd Thursday’ free event that features live music, hands-on art activities for kids and adults, plus food and adult drink specials.

This month’s event features a staged reading of Ariel Dorfman’s Speak Truth to Power: Voices from Beyond the Dark by FUSION Theatre Company. Mineral Hill will also perform Americana music in the Museum Amphitheater.