ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you enjoy running and pizza, WisePies Pizza hosted its third annual pizza run Sunday morning.

During the fundraiser, runners were able to do a 10k and 5k run. All of the money raised from the event goes to Make a Wish New Mexico.

Steven Chavez said this event helps them interact with the community.

“It means a lot. It’s good to give back to our community. It’s for the kids here to Make a Wish and Albuquerque and also the whole State of New Mexico, so it’s fun to see all the neighborhoods and see the people of Albuquerque supporting this,” said Mesa del Sol Managing Partner Steven Chavez.

Runners were able to enjoy some pizza after the run.