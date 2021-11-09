3rd Annual Burque Niños Music Fest supports solutions to help end child homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Taking action against childhood homelessness, Cuidando Los Niños, along with several partners, present their Third Annual Burque Niños Music Fest Holiday Edition. The event aims to bring the community together to make a better future for local children and families that are in need.

CLN Development Director Ashley Martinez and Promoter Barney Lopez highlight the music fest and how the community can offer support. A five-star accredited preschool and nonprofit, CLN strives to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families by offering early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and parent education.

During the Music Fest, local artists will be dedicating their time and talent to put a spotlight on child homelessness. On Saturday, December 4, 2021, local artists including Red Light Cameras, Def-I, Reviva, Sun Dog, Adam Hooks & the Huckleberries will be performing at the Sunshine Theater with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Cuidando Los Niños. An all-ages event, tickets to the Music Fest cost $20 with tickets now available online while tickets at the door will be $25.

For more information about the services offered by Cuidando Los Niños, visit clnabq.org.