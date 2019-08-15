3D printing manufacturer to bring over 100 jobs to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida-based 3D printing company is coming to Albuquerque. On Thursday, Jabil Inc. announced that it plans to invest nearly $42 million in new technology and equipment and add 120 jobs over the next five years.

According to a news release, Jabil Inc. says the company will work closely with area educational institutions, including the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College to develop its workforce.

Jabil is a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services for a variety of industries. The company’s headquarters are in St. Petersberg, Florida.

“This investment is a clear signal that New Mexico is building a high-quality 21st-century workforce,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news release. “We have all the talent in the world right here in New Mexico, and when we build the infrastructure for a 21st-century economy, we will see more young adults stay here and more homegrown talent return here.”

New Mexico will provide up to $750,000 in Local Economic Development Act funding. Albuquerque will also provide $250,000 in local LEDA funding to the project. According to the news release, if approved by the Albuquerque City Council, the comprehensive $1 million in LEDA funding will help the company with eligible expenses associated with the project.