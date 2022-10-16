ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Through cold, rain, and wind, the Duke City Marathon was back in town. Participants ran through the October weather during the 39th Annual Duke City Marathon.

Runners said the cooler weather was actually helpful, saying sunshine might have made it too hot. The race started at the Civic Plaza in Downtown Albuquerque. A total of 4,300 participants had the option to do 5k or 10k walks and runs, a half marathon, a marathon, or a marathon relay.

The course path went through the Bosque Bike Trail and ended back in Downtown. It is a Boston Marathon qualifier and proceeds go to help the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico.

This year’s marathon winner was Corey Purcella from Albuquerque with an unofficial time of two hours, 37 minutes, and 48 seconds.