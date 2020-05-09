$38M settlement reached for deceased cancer patients treated by UNMH

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $38.05 million settlement for a class-action lawsuit was reached on behalf of the families and beneficiaries of deceased pediatric cancer patients who received treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center or Hospital during a 20-year time period.

The settlement for the class action, Cummigs v. Board of Regents of the University of New Mexico, received preliminary approval from the Second Judicial District Court in Albuquerque. The settlement represents the latest development in a lawsuit filed against UNM alleging the health sciences center and hospital failed to administer proper treatment protocols to all patients being treated between January 1, 1977, and March 31, 1997, and covers pediatric cancer patients who died as recently as December 1, 2019.

As a result of the settlement, certain beneficiaries of the deceased pediatric cancer patients, such as parents, siblings, spouses, children, or other family members may be entitled to compensation. A notice program to make potential claimants aware of the settlement began on May 7.

The court is scheduled to consider the settlement for final approval during a hearing on July 28.

