ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival is back this weekend celebrating everything Scottish and Irish at Balloon Fiesta Park. Each year, the association hosts a festival that engages Celtic dance, athletics, games, music, arts, and history that promote Celtic heritage in New Mexico.

The Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival will be May 6, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and May 7, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. There will be free parking and ticket admission, one day is $15, and two days are $25. Purchase tickets here.