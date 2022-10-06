ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city says it always wants to put on its best face for Balloon Fiesta, it’s clear Downtown needs constant work. One look at the 311 website gives you an idea of what tourists have been seeing in Downtown Albuquerque over the past week.

“They need to get on that for sure. It’s kind of embarrassing for all the tourists,” said Kayla, a Downtown area resident.

For years, the city has strived to make Downtown more appealing. The city’s 311 site is a place where people can bring problems to light.

“I also live and work Downtown and my alleyway is full of things. All of my apartment complex neighbors call all the time…we call 311, we also call the city a lot too. No response,” said Kayla.

This week is the 50th Balloon Fiesta, which means a lot of visitors. However, there are dozens of 311 reports of unappealing sights including graffiti, weeds, and trash.

“I think it’s a real shame. I think the city’s got so much to offer. It’s really beautiful but that does require some upkeep. It requires people to be accountable to the services that they’ve agreed to provide,” said Lee Megill, an Albuquerque local.

One local shared a question they were asked by a tourist: Why does the Kimo Theater have a homeless encampment in front of it?

Homeless camps are a popular theme; at least the ones people bother to report. One of them is a makeshift home on the side of the Coal bridge. Graffiti reports are the most common.

Megill mentioned,” Anytime it’s a real shame, but especially a time when we have so many tourists in our city that we’re not taking special care to be the very best that we can be.”

The city tries to clean up trash and graffiti within a day or two. They try to get to the homeless camps within 72 hours.