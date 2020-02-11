Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

311 call center committed to improving caller experiences

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says changes at its 311 Community Contact Center has led to a better response.

The city says it gets around 900,000 calls and messages every year, ranging from reports of potholes and fallen trees to inquires about city events and bus schedules.

To make sure they can answer those calls the department has hired more workers and is working more closely with other departments to get the job done.

“311 is not just a collection point. 311 is not just a call number. 311 is a service that invokes other services,” said Director of the Department of Technology and Innovation Brian Osterloh.

In two years, the city says unresolved tickets have dropped by almost 90 percent. 91 percent of calls are also answered in 30 seconds or less.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞