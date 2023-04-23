BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — On Sunday morning, Bernalillo County hosted its 30th annual South Valley Pride Day. The celebrations began with a parade.

Fiesta activities were held at the West Side Community Center. That included food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and a car show sponsored by the Rio Grande High School Alumni Association.

Isaac Valencia, from Bus of Hope and Grip Church, said this event has its own special way to make everyone feel included.

“There is something for everybody. This event has lasted for so long and has been so successful because the uniqueness,” said Valencia, “You can also find everything you are looking for.”

There were also youth dance groups and musical entertainment by La Phat and Park 21 featuring Christine V.

The parade began at 11 a.m. at Isleta and Blake with 45 entries and hundreds of participants.