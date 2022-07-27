ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got a helping hand ahead of the upcoming school year. The city’s Office of Civic Engagement, the One Albuquerque fund, and the Corporate Volunteer of New Mexico joined forces to raise $30,000 for Albuquerque Public Schools students. They also collected a variety of school supplies for kids.

Those donations were presented to APS officials Wednesday. “Knowing they can depend on having their own school supplies can be a great comfort to them, especially as they start a new school year,” said Scott Elder, APS Superintendent. Officials say the donations will help thousands of students when they begin school in the coming weeks.