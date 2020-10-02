’30 Americans’ exhibition opens at Albuquerque Museum Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum’s first traveling exhibit since reopening is set to open to the public Saturday. 30 Americans feature the works by 30 contemporary African American artists. It explores themes like identity, race and gender.

The museum says it had been planning to bring this collection in for more than two years. “What’s really important about it, is that it allows us to reflect on what is happening and to have that dialogue and to have those conversations,” said Curator of Art Josie Lopez.

30 Americans will run through early January.

Latest Local News