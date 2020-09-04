’30 Americans’ exhibit coming to Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is getting ready to open in just over a week and is already getting ready for their first traveling exhibition. ’30 Americans’ will feature the works by 30 contemporary African American artists.

Some of the artists in the collection including Kehinde Wiley, Nick Cave, and Kara Walker, with a full list available online. The pieces explore identity, race, gender, sexuality, and more.

“One of the interesting things about 30 Americans is that it isn’t necessarily telling a history of African American art,” said Josie Lopez, Curator of Art at the Albuquerque Museum. “Rather, a cross-section of really interesting artists who were challenging the ways that we think about ‘what is African American art?’ and the diversity of the kinds of works these artists were creating over these past decades.”

The museum hopes the exhibition inspires more conversations with visitors about what’s happening now. However, Lopez says they’ve planned on bringing this collection in for over two years.

“This project has actually been on Albuquerque Museum’s schedule for more than two years,” said Lopez. “This is a kind of reflection of the kind of work that we have been doing here at the museum.”

The Albuquerque Museum reopens on Sept. 15. ’30 Americans’ opens at the museum on Oct. 3 and will run through early January.

